Mississippi State House Candidate Kills Wife And Himself After Being Served Divorce Papers

Carl Robinson, a Democratic candidate who was seeking election to the Mississippi House of Representatives, reportedly walked into the medical clinic where his estranged wife worked as a receptionist on Tuesday (July 16) and shot her to death before turning the gun on himself.
Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the murder-suicide happened at the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp after Robinson received divorce papers.
“We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head," Dickerson told the Daily Journal. "He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body."
Dickerson, 43, shot 34-year-old Latoya Thompson, who died as emergency workers were trying to put her on a medical helicopter.
Latoya Thompson was killed yesterday while working at a medical clinic in Potts Camp, MS. Deputies say her estranged husband killed her, then turned the gun on himself. Thompson’s brother says she was smart, sweet & the family songbird @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/M2cVKZxvy0— Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) July 17, 2019
Witnesses at the scene told the newspaper they saw Robinson pacing outside of the clinic before going into the building. A .38-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered at the scene and no one else was reportedly hurt.
Previously, Robinson was preparing for a Democratic primary on August 6 and was seeking the District 5 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Photo: WLOX
