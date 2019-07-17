Mississippi State House Candidate Kills Wife And Himself After Being Served Divorce Papers

Police say Carl Robinson shot his wife where she worked.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Carl Robinson, a Democratic candidate who was seeking election to the Mississippi House of Representatives, reportedly walked into the medical clinic where his estranged wife worked as a receptionist on Tuesday (July 16) and shot her to death before turning the gun on himself.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the murder-suicide happened at the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp after Robinson received divorce papers.

“We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head," Dickerson told the Daily Journal. "He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body."

Dickerson, 43, shot 34-year-old Latoya Thompson, who died as emergency workers were trying to put her on a medical helicopter.

Witnesses at the scene told the newspaper they saw Robinson pacing outside of the clinic before going into the building. A .38-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol was recovered at the scene and no one else was reportedly hurt.

Previously, Robinson was preparing for a Democratic primary on August 6 and was seeking the District 5 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives.

