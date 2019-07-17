Mississippi State House Candidate Kills Wife And Himself After Being Served Divorce Papers

Carl Robinson, a Democratic candidate who was seeking election to the Mississippi House of Representatives, reportedly walked into the medical clinic where his estranged wife worked as a receptionist on Tuesday (July 16) and shot her to death before turning the gun on himself.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson says the murder-suicide happened at the Williams Medical Clinic in Potts Camp after Robinson received divorce papers.

“We found the shooter dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head," Dickerson told the Daily Journal. "He and his wife were in the process of a divorce. His wife was lying on the floor near his body."

Dickerson, 43, shot 34-year-old Latoya Thompson, who died as emergency workers were trying to put her on a medical helicopter.