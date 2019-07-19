Viral Video Shows White Woman Threaten To Report Black Man For Getting Her Car Wet During A Flood

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A viral video posted to Instagram is reminding many people about the various incidents in which white women have felt entitled to call the police on Black people for simply living.
In the IGTV video shared by @sewellwells, a white woman threatens to report a Black man for getting her car wet during a rainstorm. According to @sewellwells, he was driving down a highway during a flood when a car rode by with her windows down.
“Cars is taking they time driving through the flood, and this one car was driving down the middle. So I go right past her, [and it] happened to be her window was down, so as I ride past her, I guess the water splashed up in her car.”
Then @sewellwells showed the clip of the confrontation with the white woman.
“You just got my car soaking wet, you’re driving through the flooded area, you could’ve damaged my car,” she said in the video.
“You got my car soaking wet, I’m going to write you license plate,” she began before @sewellwells cut in and shouted, “so what!”
The woman then rolled up her window as @sewellwells said: “Roll your window up before I wet it again. You going to tell the police I wet your car?! Stupid!”
The video went viral on Instagram and was shared on other outlets like The Shade Room.
People in the comments section could not believe the woman had the audacity to blame the man for getting her car wet in the rain.
“Damn. You can’t even drive past a white person without being weaponized,” one person commented.
“It's raining and she's mad HE wet her car AND she had the window DOWN. Whyyyyy?!” wrote another.
Some even showed how his “so what” line could easily become a meme.
“When I used to tell my mom I don’t wanna eat the food that’s already at the house. My mom: SOOO WHAAAAAaaaaaaAAATTT,” wrote one person.
(Photo: Dmitrii Balabanov/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS