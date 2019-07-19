White CVS Employee Calls Cops On Black Woman Because Of Her Tone

A white female CVS pharmacist called police on a Tulsa, Oklahoma customer because she did not appreciate the tone of her voice during a payment dispute.

The racist ordeal was captured on video by Kendriana Washington, victim of the racial profiling, and posted to Twitter on July 15.

The video begins with a noticeably upset Washington, who works as a freelance writer and pays for healthcare out of pocket, explaining the moments that prompted her to capture the prejudice exchange before live streaming to Facebook.

Uploading a thread of tweets, Washington, who suffers from a chronic illness, detailed the altercation between her and two white employees, only referred to as Tanya and Debbie.

It all began when Washington’s payment method was declined through the pharmacy drive through.

Insisting she has the allotted funds, Washington asked the worker, Debbie, if they could try another register, but was told by the worker: “No. You don't have enough money on your account. That's usually what that means.”

According to Washington, she parked and went inside to complete her purchase, withdrawing funds from the ATM machine, telling Debbie: “You said that I didn't have money in my account. Here's the cash right here… You are discriminating against me, your comments were racist and I'm filing a complaint against you. Take my money and give me my prescription now.”

Another worker, Tanya, was summoned to the register to complete Washington’s transaction after she threatened to file a report against her lack of customer service.

Washington responds to Tanya’s apologies for the mishap, saying, “I don't want to hear what you have to say. I don't want to hear your excuses and I do not accept your apology. Just get my prescription so I can leave. Here's the money.”

She said it was then that Tanya told her: “I don't like your tone. You need to change your tone,” before calling the police on her.

Tanya is videoed telling the 911 operator Washington was “yelling at the top of her voice.”

The video also captures Washington telling Tanya she believes 911 would’ve never been called if she wasn’t black, to which Tanya countered, ‘I have black friends… it means I’m not racist.”

CVS has since replied to the thread of videos on Twitter, issuing an assurance that the company does not tolerate discriminatory practices.