Man Dropped His Job As A Car Mechanic To Address Black Doctor Shortage

Carl Allamby is reportedly trading in his career as a car mechanic in order to become a doctor in hopes of addressing the national shortage of Black doctors.

The 47-year-old graduated from medical school earlier this year and began his residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General hospital earlier this month.

According to Cleveland.com, Allamby grew up in East Cleveland with two brothers and three sisters. His dad was a part-time photographer who also sold cookware door-to-door and his mom was a stay-at-home parent.

At 16, Allamby got a job at an auto parts store near his home, which eventually propelled him to become a mechanic. “I’m telling you, this guy worked nonstop. He could fix the cars in his sleep,” said longtime customer Tawanah Key.

“He’s really smart, he can make a diagnosis on a car like nobody’s business,” another customer, Karen Roane, said.