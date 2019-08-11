Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabello are partnering with other businesses to increase their accessibility.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, sought to fill a void by creating a business that will help get other Black-owned businesses’ products to consumers. It’s called Black and Mobile and launched on August 1 through an app the pair developed.

David began learning entrepreneurship from a very young age while teaching himself how to design websites and apps. When he was 22, he began delivering services through apps he created and raised $1,100 in less than two days through his venture. It would spark his talent for creating technology and eventually make way for Black and Mobile.

“If you look at all the delivery services, you cannot go in there and easily find a Black-owned business,” David told The Philadelphia Tribune.

Only 2.5 percent of businesses in the Philly are Black-owned despite African Americans being 43 percent of the city’s population. Whites only being 34 percent of the population, own 76 percent of businesses in the city.

The Cabello brothers hope not only to enrich themselves and the businesses they work with, but also teach young people in their community that there is a path to success.

“We are keeping young people off the streets; we are giving them jobs and we are becoming role models to them and we are showing them that we can do something positive. This city is full of brotherly love and there is no hate going on,” said David to the newspaper.

“What we are talking about is that God gave us the love, a bike and a bag and an idea and said run with it and literally we haven’t stopped since,” he continued. “This is what gets me up in the morning. Without Black and Mobile my life will be, like, miserable.”

For more information about Black and Mobile, visit their website here.

Photo: Instagram/Black and Mobile

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news