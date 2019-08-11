Twin Brothers Create Black-Owned Delivery Service In Philadelphia

David and Aaron Cabella, 24-year-old twin brothers from Philadelphia, sought to fill a void by creating a business that will help get other Black-owned businesses’ products to consumers. It’s called Black and Mobile and launched on August 1 through an app the pair developed.

David began learning entrepreneurship from a very young age while teaching himself how to design websites and apps. When he was 22, he began delivering services through apps he created and raised $1,100 in less than two days through his venture. It would spark his talent for creating technology and eventually make way for Black and Mobile.

“If you look at all the delivery services, you cannot go in there and easily find a Black-owned business,” David told The Philadelphia Tribune.

Only 2.5 percent of businesses in the Philly are Black-owned despite African Americans being 43 percent of the city’s population. Whites only being 34 percent of the population, own 76 percent of businesses in the city.