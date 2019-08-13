White Man Arrested For Spitting In Black Girlfriend’s Face After He Refused To Partake In Slavery Role Play During Sex

A white man in Florida has reportedly been arrested after becoming aggressive and spitting in his girlfriend’s face after she suggested they partake in a racially charged bedroom “role play” scenario.

37-year-old Kenneth Atkins was arrested in the couple’s bedroom during the early hours of Tuesday morning (August 13). Authorities claim Adkins spat in the face of his 35-year-old girlfriend Ashley Edwards.

The altercation was reportedly prompted by Edwards’ request to pretend to be a “slave,” and have Adkins be her “slave master” in a sexual “role play” scenario. Atkins, objected to the proposal, saying he didn’t want to participate in the fantasy and became “verbally aggressive.”

An argument ensued with Edwards later telling police Adkins spit in her face. He reportedly told authorities no physical confrontation took place and denied the allegations.

According to officers and a probable cause affidavit, Edwards did not appear injured and she refused to provide police with a statement of the incident, claiming she didn’t want her boyfriend to be arrested.

Adkins was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked into the county jail, before being released the following day.

An arraignment over the matter is scheduled for September 8, according to court documents.