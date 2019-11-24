Second Man Arrested And Charged In Kidnapping And Disappearance Of Aniah Blanchard

Alabama police have arrested a second man in the disappearance of UFC fighter Walt Harris’ 19-year-old stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, who went missing last month.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told the Associated Press that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in Blanchard’s disappearance.

Fisher becomes the second suspect related to the disappearance of Blanchard. Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, was arrested on November 7 after authorities received a tip.

Blanchard was last seen on October 23 at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama.

According to WRBL-TV, Fisher is being held without bond and was booked on Saturday morning (November 23) into Lee County Jail.

Additional information regarding Fisher’s involvement in Blanchard’s disappearance has not been released due to a court-ordered gag order.

Lee County District Judge Russell Bush has denied bond for Yazeed, who also is charged with kidnapping, and said the case against Yazeed can proceed to a grand jury.

Judge Bush said he would hold a December 4 hearing on a request from news organizations to lift the gag order.

The search for Aniah Blanchard is still ongoing.