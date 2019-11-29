UFC Fighter Walt Harris Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Murdered Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

Aniah Blanchard’s stepfather, UFC fighter Walt Harris, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the impact she’s had on his life, following her tragic death.

“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father!” he wrote on Thursday (Nov. 28).

“For being my biggest fan win, lose, or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up,” Harris added. “You light up my world (in) so many ways. This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard."

“I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time,” he continued. “I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is an angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!”