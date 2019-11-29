UFC Fighter Walt Harris Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Murdered Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Aniah Blanchard’s stepfather, UFC fighter Walt Harris, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram about the impact she’s had on his life, following her tragic death.
“My sweet baby girl… I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better… For teaching me how to be a man and a better father!” he wrote on Thursday (Nov. 28).
“For being my biggest fan win, lose, or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up,” Harris added. “You light up my world (in) so many ways. This pain is unbearable… I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard."
“I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud… I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time,” he continued. “I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is an angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!”
My sweet baby girl... I just wanna thank you for helping me change my life for the better... For teaching me how to be a man and a better father! For being my biggest fan win, lose , or draw! For always knowing what to say to put a smile on my face and lift me up when I was down and wanted to give up. You light up my world I’m so many ways. This pain is unbearable... I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud... I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much. Look after us like you always did. We need you now more than ever. My lil mighty mighty tiger is a angel now. I love you baby girl forever and ever!
Aniah Blanchard’s family reported her missing on Oct. 24, one day after she was last seen in a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama.
Three suspects -- Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, Antwain Shamar Fisher, 35, and David Johnson Jr., 63 -- have been arrested in connection with Blanchard’s disappearance.
The 19-year-old’s biological father, Elijah Blanchard, previously described her as “very ambitious,” “very organized” and “fun to be around.”
In the early morning hours of Thursday (Nov. 28), he wrote an emotional post on Facebook about his daughter.
“As I sit here tonight I have so many thoughts going through my mind... I am hurting so bad, I really don’t know what to do,” he wrote. “I have never felt pain such as this, I am asking for prayer. I can’t seem to understand why my daughter my only daughter, I can’t understand.
“If you have children, hold them a little tighter today. Tell them how they have changed your life for the better,” Mr. Blanchard added. “It is some monsters in this world that don’t have any conscience, heartless and evil. I will get through this one second at a time.”
