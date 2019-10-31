UFC President Offers $25,000 Reward For Missing MMA Fighter’s Stepdaughter

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White took to Facebook offering a $25,000 cash reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Aniah Haley Blanchard , the missing stepdaughter of MMA fighter Walt Harris .

CBS News reports the state of Alabama has offered a $5,000 reward per Alabama’s Gov. Kay Ivey office. An anonymous source also offered an additional $5,000, bringing the total reward offered to $35,000.

Initially, police did not suspect foul play in her missing case but according to a statement released on Wednesday, October 30, authorities revealed the 19-year-old likely didn't go missing on her own.

According to ABC News, Blanchard’s family reported her missing on Thursday, Oct. 24. Police said she last communicated with a friend the day before.

The teen’s damaged vehicle, which was reportedly not damaged before she went missing, was later found by cops near an apartment complex 55 miles away in Montgomery. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences said they discovered evidence in Blanchard’s abandoned black 2017 Honda CRV that indicates “she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.”

On Monday, October 28, Auburn police released footage showing the Southern Union State Community College student in a convenience store in Auburn the day she was last seen on Oct. 23.

Elijah Blanchard, Blanchard’s father, told ABC News on Monday how his daughter would never disappear without informing anyone of her whereabouts.

“She always calls me at the end of the day to see how my day was," Blanchard said. “She would never not contact somebody and let them know what she's doing."

Elijah described Aniah as "very ambitious," "very organized" and "fun to be around."

“If someone would see Aniah out, they would know something was wrong if she didn't carry that beautiful smile that she always has," Elijah explained.

On Friday, October 26, Harris, a UFC heavyweight mixed martial artist, shared images of his stepdaughter on his Instagram, pleading for information about her whereabouts.