‘Daughter’ Of Police Chief Who Posted Photo Of Starbucks Cup With ‘Pig’ Label Says He Was Racist

“This is my father and I’d like to say that he is absolutely a pig and I’d like to thank the brave men and women from Starbucks for their service,” a woman, who goes by the name @MissOMara, tweeted Saturday (Nov. 30), the New York Post reports .

A woman claiming to be the estranged daughter of an Oklahoma police chief who posted a viral photo of a Starbucks cup labeled “Pig” said he is a racist.

“He was blatantly, proudly racist when I was a kid. Said things I would never repeat. He treats women like dogs, including his own daughter. Oink oink (pig emoji)”

The woman was responding to a story about a Facebook post Chief O’Mara posted on Thursday (Nov. 28) after an officer picking up a coffee order for five dispatchers who were working on Thanksgiving noticed the word “Pig” was written on the labels, CNN reports.

On Friday, after his post went viral and he had spoken with the Starbucks branch where the incident occurred and declined their offer to replace the labels, O’Mara appeared on Fox News and said the incident should be a learning experience and called for greater civility after learning the employee was fired, the Washington Examiner reports.

"I just recently learned that the employee was terminated, and this may be a bit surprising, but I would like Starbucks to reconsider. It was a mistake," O'Mara said, the Washington Examiner reports. "I'm asking for civility."

O’Mara added, "We are hoping that we can take this moment where a mistake was made and turn it into something that highlights the ability to be civil with one another, that's something that's missing in a lot of society right now is the ability to just be civil," the Washington Examiner reports.

"We are deeply sorry to the law enforcement officer who experienced this. We have also apologized directly to him and we are working to connect with the police chief as well as to express our remorse," Starbucks spokesman Jory Mendes said in a statement following the incident, CNN reports. "This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

The woman claiming to be the chief’s daughter was hopeful he’d see her tweets calling him out. She wrote, “I haven’t talked to my dad in years lol this is awkward I hope he sees it tho.”