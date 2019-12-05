Black Men Attacked By Racist Woman At NYC Subway Station Speak Out: ‘She Knew Her Power’

Bond said she was "charging at us," and began yelling at them, which can be seen in the video. “She walks in the middle of us, like hands extended out, like she's the queen,” Bond recalled. "’You guys are broke, you guys are peasants,’ that's what she said to us.” He also claimed she made homophobic comments.

“We made eye contact with the lady -- nothing happened with it,” said Bond. “We saw her talking to herself, she seemed like she was irritated. So we just kept walking. So I had my headphones in at the time. My friend, he said that he heard her saying, like, ‘Oh, you guys are broke.’ He didn't think she was talking to us at that time... We continue to walk.”

Speaking with SiriusXM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show , Douglass Bond , the man recording the incident, and his friend Lamar Lockwood described the origins of what happened and how it progressed.

A racist white woman was recently caught on video attacking two Black men at the 59th Street subway station in New York City. Now, the victims are speaking out.

Lockwood explained he wanted to physically restrain the woman for his own safety but knew he’d be labeled the aggressor.

“I have a lot of anxiety, so that kicked in immediately where she was in my face and I kept telling her like, ‘Get away from us and to move,;” he said. “But she kept coming at us, as you can see in the video. I did have that same instinct that a lot of people have shared on Twitter, which is to use force -- I knew if I did anything, it would all come back to me as the aggressor and everything else with the NYPD... I actually was shaking, I just had so much anxiety and I was so mad, but I kept telling myself, if you touch this woman, they're going to take her side no matter what the story is.”

Bond says he took the video to the police. Unsurprisingly, they didn’t take it seriously, according to Bond.

“[An officer’s] response to me was, ‘This is not assault and this is not racist. She only said the N-word one time.’ I said, ‘How many times does she have to say it for it to be racist?’ He said, ‘But clearly she's drunk.’ I said, ‘Okay, that's still no excuse.’ So then he goes on to say, ‘Well, you know the DAs, we really don't take harassment cases seriously.’”

Bond claims that when he stopped recording the woman slapped him on the back of his head with her gat and repeatedly said "I'm going to call the cops."

“She knew her power,” said Bond.

Lockwood also wanted to address any critics of the online video claiming the two men were “soft.” “I want to say to people that are commenting online that were soft and we should have done something else,” he said. “We know what's going to happen. We're not soft we know what's going to happen. So we are taking the high road just so we're not in jail for something that we didn't even start.”

The identity of the woman is currently unknown but Bond and Lockwood hope that they can find out who their assailant is and hold her accountable.

