Kindergartener Invited His Class To Witness His Adoption Hearing

A Michigan kindergartener wanted to bring his entire class to witness his adoption hearing on Thursday (December 5). The adorable event took place at the Kent County Courtroom for annual Adoption Day. The county’s official Facebook page posted a photo of Michael Clark Jr. sitting next to his foster parents while his classmates watched in the back with paper hearts in their hands.
Michael was formally adopted by foster parents Andrea Melvin and Dave Eaton and was one of 37 children adopted on Thursday in Grand Rapids.
“There is not a dry eye in Judge Patricia Gardner’s courtroom,” Kent County officials wrote under a picture of the event on Facebook.
The hearings were the final formal procedure for each adoption. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kent County, a sponsor of Adoption Day, congratulated Michael with its own Facebook post.
“It’s adoption day at the courthouse — the BEST day of the year!” the nonprofit wrote. “Congratulations to Michael and his family . . . so cool that his entire class came to support him.
Congratulations to Michael and his family.
