Lee Merritt Tells BET How The Families Of Three Black Fathers Killed By Police Want The Men To Be Remembered

Three Black family men, who were killed by police in separate incidences all during the first week of Dec. -- Michael Dean, Cameron Lamb, and Demetrius Williams -- collectively had 11 children, “who are now all left fatherless,” Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt told BET.

Merritt is representing all three families of the victims and spoke to BET in a phone interview on Dec. 11 about the cases and how the families want the men to be remembered.

“Each one of these families wants their loved ones to be known as being fathers,” Merritt said.

RELATED: BET EXCLUSIVE: Attorney Lee Merritt Reveals Disturbing New Details In The Cases Of 3 Black Fathers Killed By Police In One Week

“These were great fathers. Every one of them,” he continued. “We’re talking about great fathers to 11 different children, who are now all left fatherless. These were children who saw their fathers every day. I’ve met these children because when I’ve come out to meet the families, they’re always present and they’re wondering where their dad is.”

Michael Dean

Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father of three, who worked the night shift at an automotive parts warehouse, was fatally shot in the head on Dec. 2 in Temple, Texas, located 70 miles northeast of Austin, the Associated Press reports.

Dean’s family maintains he was unarmed and are demanding Carmen DeCruz, the officer who shot Dean, be fired.

Merritt told The AP on Wednesday (Dec. 11) the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel.”

“I’ve never, ever, ever, ever seen a case where there was absolutely no narrative, even if it was one that was later proved wrong,” Merritt told The AP.

Temple Interim Police Chief Jim Tobin said at a news conference on Friday (Dec. 6) that while he understood the “concerns and questions” of Dean’s family and the community, he plans to answer them following the completion of the investigation.

“If my son was in the wrong, so be it,” his mother, Christine Dean told reporters, Fox44 reports. “But why is he dead? He didn’t deserve to be shot down. Nobody can give me answers. If he was in the wrong there would [be] a whole story out there, wouldn’t there?”

“It was Dean’s daughter’s sixth birthday and he was out getting her a cake when he was killed,” Merritt told BET.

BET reached out to Dean’s father for comment and is awaiting a response.