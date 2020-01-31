Ebenezer Baptist’s Rev. Raphael Warnock Enters Georgia Senate Race

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 21: Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church speaks onstage during 2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 21, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The famed pastor would make history if he won.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The Rev. Raphael Warnock, the senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic church, is planning to make history in Georgia. He has entered the race for the U.S. Senate in the Peach State.

In a campaign video, Rev. Warnock said, “I’ve always thought that my impact doesn’t stop at the church door. That’s actually where it starts. I love this country, and I believe that what makes America so great is that we’ve always had a path to make it greater.”

He also said, “This is going to be hard work. And it should be. Anybody running for office knows that it’s hard work. But I’ve always understood that my service extends far beyond the doors of the church.”

Watch the video below:

If Warnock wins, he will be the first African-American to be a Georgia U.S. Senator. According to AJC.com, Stacey Abrams will endorse him, which continues to shut down any rumors that she will run for Senate

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

