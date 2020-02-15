Alabama Lawmaker Introduces Mandatory Vasectomy Bill In Response To Abortion Ban

Last year, Alabama’s legislature passed an abortion ban, making it one of America’s most strict states reguarding a woman’s right to choose. Now, a lawmaker from the southern state is countering it and wants to place responsibility on men.

Rep. Rolanda Hollis introduced House Bill 238 on Thursday (February 13) that would require a man to undergo a vasectomy at his own expense “within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

Hollis notes, “Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men.”

The bill, Hollis says in a statement to Yahoo, “is meant to neutralize last year’s abortion ban bill, and sends the message that men should not be legislating what women do with their bodies.”

Additionally, she told AL.com, “It always takes two to tango. We can’t put all the responsibility on women. Men need to be responsible also.”

Hollis received swift social media reaction with many outraged over the proposed bill. In her Yahoo statement, she says the anger should be placed upon the abortion bill as it is just as ridiculous.

“Many have seen HB238 as an outrageous overstep; yet, year after year the majority party continues to introduce new legislation that tries to dictate a woman’s body and her reproductive rights,” she said. “We should view this as the same outrageous overstep in authority.”

She continued: “Just as I would turn to my doctor over my state legislator to make recommendations when deciding whether or not to have a surgery, or whether or not to take a certain type of medicine, it is my doctor with whom I — or any of my loved ones — should consult when it comes to making the incredibly difficult decisions related to my personal reproductive rights.”