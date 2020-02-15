Craig Williams, Nike Jordan Brand President, Talks About Its Iconic Legacy And Future

The iconic pose was created in 1984 during a photoshoot for Life magazine. A young Michael Jordan was rising above the ground going up for a dunk. Now, almost 35 years later, that silhouette has become omnipresent, not just around the world of sports, but the world at large.

Nike’s Jordan Brand has come back to where the Jordan legend began this weekend for NBA All-Star Weekend and is front and center in and around the city of Chicago.

It was here where Jordan became the global icon he remains today, and his influence is seen throughout the brand and its many collaborations and initiatives.

HUB23 is the brand’s homebase this weekend, and it has highlighted the Chicago Collaborators’ Collection and on Friday (February 14) celebrated one of the biggest high school basketball tournaments by giving local Chicago hoopers the opportunity to be the city’s All-Stars.

BET.com sat down for an exclusive interview with Jordan Brand President, Craig Williams.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BET: Talk about the significance of Chicago to the Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand started with Micahel Jordan and Michael starred here in Chicago with the Bulls. So the synergies are very naturel. But beyond that, the city of Chicago breathed life into the Jordan Brand. The game of basketball has deep roots in the city, and therefore basketball culture. All of those things that surround the game of basketball are very important to this city, and the people in this city.

BET: The brand is iconic. Michael Jordan is known for being exacting on the court and in business, how does that play out for you as brand president?

Exacting means wanting the best in every situation, every circumstance. It also means aspiring for the best, getting the most out of your God-given potential, and striving to be everything that you can be. Michael Jordan demanded that every day and still does that in his business. As a brand we embody that in our daily efforts. But we also represent that as a brand to so many people around the world. Obviously we have a great footprint in North America, right here in the U.S But we have tremendous growth in every marketplace in the world, and that’s where the future of this brand really resides.

BET: How do current players like Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook carry on the Jordan legacy?

The first thing is, they represent on the court. You’re talking about tremendous ball players, tacticians that want to get the best out of their game at any given moment. They also represent the aspirational attributes of the everyday consumer. So when you see a person that is driving to be their very best self on the court, then a normal person like you or I can strive to be our best self, can express ourselves at the highest standard, and can demand more of ourselves in every environment whether its on the court, or in a boardroom, or in the classroom.



What this group of players [does] is continue the legacy that MJ established, and therefore this group of players is a part of the community that Jumpman represents. That’s why our UNITE campaign is so important. We’ve moved beyond just one man, as he has inspired so many men, women, and children to do just the same.