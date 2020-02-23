Mother Emanuel Church Worshippers Move Past Tragedy, And Toward The Primary

The church on Calhoun Street near downtown Charleston, South Carolina sits quietly, almost unassuming as worshippers walk in. Older ladies wearing colorful chapeaus walk arm in arm with younger women who might be wearing African-inspired garments. They smile, wishing “good morning” to one another while noting the nice weather as they look toward the steeple rising into the sky.

This is Sunday morning at almost every Black church in America. This one would be no different had it not made international news because one of the most horrific racist crimes in America so far this century took place here just five years ago.



But the spirit of the congregants at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church is strong and they know this city and this state is a focal point of the 2020 election cycle. It is not lost on Black church folks here that they represent such an important voting bloc to the Democratic candidates, who will begin to arrive in Charleston this week hoping to sway their votes.

Most people here are African American, but a few whites are here as well (Unsurprising, as this part of town, once heavily Black, is experiencing a change in its demographics). A men’s choir welcomes worshippers with a baritone-sung hymn, followed by a praise dance troupe of about 20 children.

But when talking about the upcoming primary election, less than a week away, people here say they have the same outlook as much of the rest of the town: they are undecided and, in many ways, unimpressed.

“There’s so much confusion I haven’t made up my mind,” said Sheila Mitchell who lives in Charleston and is a missionary at Mother Emanuel. ”The candidates are so confusing to people it’s at a standstill and there’s too much flip-flopping in the air.”

But Mitchell noted that the atmosphere isn’t unusual when it comes to politics around here. President Obama, she says, was someone everyone got behind. “With Obama, everyone got on board, we went door-to-door” in getting out support for him. Even Biden, who served under Obama as vice president, hasn’t inspired that type of enthusiasm, she says.

About 150 people are here this morning to hear Senior Pastor Eric S.C. Manning preach his sermon. This is the same space in which Obama assumed his mantle as “healer-in-chief” in 2015, when he delivered the eulogy for Rev. Clementa Pickney (one of nine killed when white supremacist Dylan Roof opened fire on a bible study here nine days before) to a packed house.