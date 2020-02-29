Joe Biden Projected To Win South Carolina Primary

Joe Biden is the projected winner of Saturday’s (February 29) South Carolina primary, according to the Associated Press. The results are not yet final, as votes as still being tallied.

The 77-year-old former vice president had never won a primary or caucus during the previous two times he ran for the presidency.

It was the Black vote the ultimately handed Biden the victory as they overwhelmingly voted for Barack Obama’s former running mate. According to the New York Times, early exit polls show Black voters over 60 went for Biden 75% of the time.

Previously, Biden had struggled in the first three Democratic primary states – placing fourth in Iowa, fifth in New Hampshire, and a distant second in Nevada to Bernie Sanders.

A last-minute public endorsement from the most influential Black Democrat in South Carolina politics, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn, also helped Biden secure a victory

"I've known for a long time who I was going to vote for," Clyburn said at a press conference Wednesday. "I'm voting for Biden. South Carolinians should be voting for Joe Biden."

The candidates will now turn to Super Tuesday, which takes place this coming week (March 3). 14 states will vote and will likely determine the fates of numerous candidate’s campaigns as a feasible strategy for some of them to move forward becomes more bleak.

Sanders has a considerable polling lead in the two biggest contests – California and Texas – on Tuesday. He has also been pouring much more money and energy into the Super Tuesday states as they are more favorable for him to win.