Senator Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden For President

Senator Kamala Harris, a former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has decided to endorse Joe Biden for president, CNN reported.

Harris made the following statement on Sunday (March 8):

"When I started my run for president, I said America needs a president who reflects the decency and dignity of the American people; a president who speaks the truth; and a president who fights for those whose voices are too often overlooked or ignored. I still believe that to this day. That is why I am proud to announce I am endorsing my friend, Vice President Joe Biden, for President of the United States.”

Harris who ended her run for president in December 2019 also made the announcement on a video posted to her Twitter account. She promises to start campaigning with Biden in Detroit on Monday (March 9).

Also on Sunday, Bernie Sanders, the other top Democratic in the race picked up an endorsement from civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson.

"With the exception of Native Americans, African Americans are the people who are most behind socially and economically in the United States and our needs are not moderate. A people far behind cannot catch up choosing the most moderate path. The most progressive social and economic path gives us the best chance to catch up and Senator Bernie Sanders represents the most progressive path. That's why I choose to endorse him today," Jackson said in a statement according to CNN.

There were signs Jackson would not support Biden. On February 27, Reverend Jackson appeared on The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View and had some harsh words for Biden, saying, “We begged him [Joe Biden] to support Anita Hill and he supported Clarence Thomas. His crime bill created a whole industry locking up young Black people..it was nothing but another excuse to wipe out young Black men.”



