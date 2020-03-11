Michelle Obama Finds A Way To Celebrate Four-Year-Old Black Girl Who Called Herself Ugly

Written by BET Staff

Last week, a video went viral of a four-year-old Black girl named Ariyonna who was seen saying, “I’m so ugly,” on Facebook Live. She was getting her hair done by an Atlanta-based hairstylist named Shabria, who goes by Lil Wave Daddy on Instagram. As soon as Shabria began to affirm that Ariyonna was absolutely beautiful, the little girl burst into tears. The heartbreaking video has many people speaking out including, former First Lady Michelle Obama.



Mrs. Obama posted on Instagram, "Ariyonna, you are gorgeous. In a world that sometimes tries to say otherwise, I want to tell you -- and every other beautiful, intelligent, brave black girl -- just how precious you are.”



See below:



The love didn’t stop there.



Oscar winner Viola Davis reposted the video of Ariyonna with the caption, “THIS is the motivating factor for Black women to leave a legacy… of WORTH of BEAUTY! We are fighting hundreds of years of brutal conditioning of being considered less than. It is sprinkled in our language, behavior, laws, music...etc.. and trickles down to our youth. I'm speaking LIFE into Ariyonna. From a sista who looks a lot like you....you were born worthy therefore you were born beautiful.”



Jada Pinkett Smith wrote on Instagram, “THIS made me cry! Kudos to this beautiful woman for loving on this beautiful child! We gotta love on each other! This made my heart sing.”



And, not to forget the fellas, Blair Underwood also posted his thoughts on Instagram saying, “I share your dark skin baby. YOU are gorgeous. YOU are beautiful. YOU are majestic.”

Thankfully, all of these sprinkles of Black Girl Magic from Mrs. Obama, across Black Hollywood and elsewhere seems to have done Ariyana some good and given her the infusion of confidence she needed. Shabria posted a follow up video where Ariyonna is smiling and saying, "I'm Black and beautiful. Thank you everyone."

