Florida City Commissioner Omari Hardy Says Leadership is like a ‘Banana Republic’

Coronavirus has revealed a lack of leadership at every level of government, from the President to senators who allegedly illegally cashed in on stock to local officials spreading disinformation. Now, it appears that Florida city officials are the latest to be added to the bad actors list.

A member of the City Commission in Lake Worth Beach, Florida criticized the mayor and city manager, saying their lack of leadership in response to the pandemic can be likened to a “banana republic.” His comments came after the city officials decided to cut off vital utilities during the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a banana republic, is what you're turning this place into with your so-called leadership," Commissioner Omari Hardy shouted at Mayor Pam Triolo at a meeting of the city commission on Thursday (March 19).