Hundreds Attend Ohio Church's Drive-In Worship Service

With the state of Ohio ordered to stay at home after a shelter-in-place was issued amid the global coronavirus outbreak , religious services have had to get creative.

Genoa Church of Westerville held two “Drive In Church” worship services on Sunday morning (March 22) with nearly 600 people in 300 cars attending.

RELATED| Why Coronavirus Presents A Unique Challenge For African Americans

“We decided to do this as an alternative way to allow people to worship collectively in a safe environment of their own car and to honor the guidelines of our governor,” said Genoa Church Pastor Frank Carl.

Each service followed its usual order of weekly church services with their praise and worship led by their Music Pastor Kerry Buck followed by a sermon and offering shared by Carl.

“Instead of folks saying ‘Amen,’ our outdoor gathering would enthusiastically ‘honk their horn’ to show support in the moment,” he said.

RELATED| How Louisiana Became Home To The Fastest Growing Rate Of The Coronavirus In The World

Three drive-in services will begin starting next Sunday with the hope that as many as six possible services will be offered on Easter Sunday on April 12.