Maxine Waters Rips Trump’s COVID-19 Response

Rep. Maxine Waters gave more than her two cents on how President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Auntie Maxine” climbed to the top of the Twitter conversation on Monday afternoon (March 30) becoming a trending topic. In a fiery set of tweets, Waters called Trump an “incompetent idiot” and told him to “stop congrulating” himself..

“Trump, since you destroyed the WH unit designed to plan for pandemics like #COVID19, you need to stop being duplicitous about the DPA,” she wrote.