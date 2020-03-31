Maxine Waters Rips Trump’s COVID-19 Response

She called him an “incompetent idiot.”

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Alexis Reese

Rep. Maxine Waters gave more than her two cents on how President Trump is handling the coronavirus pandemic. 

“Auntie Maxine” climbed to the top of the Twitter conversation on Monday afternoon (March 30) becoming a trending topic. In a fiery set of tweets, Waters called Trump an “incompetent idiot” and told him to “stop congrulating” himself.. 

“Trump, since you destroyed the WH unit designed to plan for pandemics like #COVID19, you need to stop being duplicitous about the DPA,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Waters questioned Trump’s statement on how he was confident that the country could resume normal activity by Easter to boost the economy. He soon changed his statement and the government extended the social distancing guidelines until April 30. 

“You said we’d be safe by Easter! Experts always have to clean up after your “hunches.” Keep your hunches 2 yourself,” she said. 

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Photo Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

