The Euth Foundation’s ‘Global Launchpad’ Event Encourages Young People To Turn Ideas Into Action During COVID-19

Social distancing and self-isolation can be overwhelming during the coronavirus pandemic. However, many people are using this time for some much needed self-reflection. If you want to improve yourself and the people around you, Euth Foundation is here to help.

The nonprofit organization is kicking off Global Launchpad on April 15. The free, virtual conference is a three day event that will inspire people to generate ideas for improving society, help them develop skills for turning those ideas into action, and provide healthy avenues for them to de-stress during the COVID-19 crisis.



A group of young Harvard, Yale, Princeton, SC Honors College, and Peace Corps alumni, have teamed up to create initiatives to promote social collaboration. The conference is the brainchild of Euth Foundation founder Dr. Elizabeth Wilson, a recent Yale grad who found herself unemployed, but not uninspired during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I wanted to convene people from around the world to discuss ideas for how we can improve society. Hurricanes present us with a unique opportunity to rebuild—to start over—and it is imperative that we consider how we can rebuild and reimagine our world after COVID-19,” said Wilson.

“We absolutely cannot return to doing things the way we were. We need to make education more equitable, housing more affordable, society more accessible for people with disabilities, healthcare more available, and the environment more sustainable. To do so, we will need creative ideas and solutions.