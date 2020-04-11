Georgia Coronavirus Patient Gets Emotional Applause From Hospital While Leaving ICU

A woman treated for coronavirus at a Georgia hospital made a successful recovery and video of her leaving the intensive care unit is going viral.

On Wednesday (April 8), a woman identified as “Mrs. Jones” received a huge round of applause from health care workers as she made her exit from the Crisp National Hospital in Cordele.

“There is so much sadness and grim news surrounding COVID-19, here is something that will surely brighten your day,” the hospital wrote on Facebook. “This morning the team from our COVID ICU celebrated with Mrs. Jones as she is the first patient who has recovered well enough to be transferred to Med-Surg after being intubated and treated in our intensive care unit.”

The caption continued: “Staff who cared for her transported her from the ICU up to our 2nd floor. She was greeted by her mom and 2 sons who were excited to see her! Congratulations, Mrs. Jones! Stay well.”

In the footage, dozens of nurses and doctors clapped and cheered for Jones, who waved back as she was pushed in a wheelchair. The hospital workers donned protective gear to keep them safe from the highly contagious disease.

The hospital also posted a picture of doctors standing outside to share a prayer before Easter Sunday.

“We were blessed at CRH on this Good Friday by Pastor Jones,” the hospital shared on Facebook Friday. “Thank you for reminding us we serve a sovereign God that will see us through not only today, but the days ahead!”

Watch the viral video below.