Teen Recounts Violent Incident With Police Caught On Video

A teen is telling his side of the story after a video was released of a physical confrontation between him and a Rancho Cordova, California police officer that shows the young man being tackled and punched by the cop.

Elijah Tufono, 14, described the incident that went down between him and Officer Brian Fowell which started after Tufono reportedly asked a stranger to buy some tobacco for him and then had it in his possession.

“He’s on top of me and it looks like he’s about to hit me. Like, I’m reacting like any other normal human being would,” Tufono told Sacramento station KTXL. “It could’ve been better on both of our parts in this situation.”

He said he handed over the tobacco when Fowell asked him to, but became confrontational with him out of fear.

“I did lie to him and I didn’t cooperate, and I know that and I made that mistake. But that didn’t give him no right [sic] to do what he did,” Tufono said. The video was shot by one of Tufono’s friends.