Future 40: Meet Social Justice Advocate Jamira Burley

After the tragic murder of her brother, Jamira Burley found her calling: being an advocate for social justice. She has spent years working with corporations, nonprofits and government leaders to improve their engagement with the community.

The first of her 16 siblings to graduate from high school and college, Burley served as the youngest executive director of the Philadelphia Youth Commission in the city's history. In 2014, Burley joined Amnesty International, leading the initiatives on gun violence and criminal justice.

As an activist and speaker, she has dedicated her time to driving systematic change. She does so as a host of her show “HSTRYRemastered”, where she and leading experts reexamine the country’s history and the reemerging of past conflicts.

“Not everyone needs to join a march or organize a rally, we need folks with a range of different talents and expertise,” Burley told WSU News. “That’s the evolution of activism. You don’t have to be a social justice major to be aware of what’s happening around you and feel a responsibility to change it.”