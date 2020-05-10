Civil Rights Organizations Are Working To Help Families Impacted By The Prison System On Mother's Day

The number of women incarcerated in jails is growing at a faster rate than any other correctional population. Since 1970, the number of women in jail nationwide has increased 14-fold from under 8,000 to 110,000. Nearly 80 percent of those in jail have minor children, and a majority are primary caretakers.

This means that our jail system, first and foremost, is a system of family separation.

Under the umbrella of the recently launched #SuingToSaveLives digital campaign, several civil rights organizations are aiming to humanize the story of incarcerated mothers, caregivers, and families that are without their loved ones during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic in light of this Mother’s Day. This Mother's Day, Youth Justice Coalition, JusticeLA, and Reform L.A. have formed a coalition in partnership with Forward Together, MomsRising, National Bail Out, and Zealous, to highlight the unfortunate reality and impact of family separation during a global health crisis.

RELATED: BET Reports On COVID-19 Updates, Facts And News You Need To Know

Mother’s Day is today, which makes the Los Angeles Sheriff’s decision all the more heartbreaking. All public visits for incarcerated communities in Los Angeles have been cancelled since March 13, pending further notice. They haven’t even allowed video calls. Put simply, many families don’t know when they’ll be able to see their moms again.

The organizations in this partnership are hoping to have the county, state, and beyond donate to our Mother’s Day Fund, and will ensure 100 percent of contributions go towards moms and families impacted by our broken criminal justice system.

So many different folks can play the role of Mom — sisters, grandmothers, aunts, teachers, mentors, counselors — countless others can step up to the plate to show maternal love. They see and honor all of you and want you to be able to hold your babies close.

Even in the best of times, these mothers are separated from their children with shatterproof glass and barbed wire. These mothers are in need of our community care, tangible support, and love more than ever.