Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Says Ahmaud Arbery Killing Has Her Fearing For Her Sons

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, which has drawn nationwide outrage, has left her fearful for the safety of her own sons.

“I really grapple with this as a mother because in my family, the worst has happened,” the mayor told TMZ. “My 18-year-old nephew was murdered in a case of mistaken identity.” She said that the assailants in that case were young Black men, “but it very personally for my family has highlighted that the worst can happen and as African-American young men there’s often a target literally on their heads.

“Sometimes it’s from other African American young men who are struggling with their own issues and sometimes it's in other forms and faces, but it always concerns me,” she said.

Bottoms and her husband Derek have three sons and one daughter.