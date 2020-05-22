Joe Biden Apologizes For ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment

Earlier today, an interview aired of Joe Biden’s virtual interview with The Breakfast Club’s co-host, Charlamagne The God. The conversation quickly went viral after Charlamagne asked Biden about doing enough to win the Black vote inferring that he may be taking Black voters for granted, Biden replied, “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”

Biden is now apologizing.



According to The Daily Beast, Biden said on a call on Friday (May 22) afternoon with the Black Chamber of Commerce, “I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African-American community for granted. I shouldn't have been such a wise guy.”

RELATED: Rep. Jim Clyburn Endorses Joe Biden



Symone Sanders, senior advisor for the Biden campaign, tweeted, “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

