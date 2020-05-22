Joe Biden Apologizes For ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Earlier today, an interview aired of Joe Biden’s virtual interview with The Breakfast Club’s co-host, Charlamagne The God. The conversation quickly went viral after Charlamagne asked Biden about doing enough to win the Black vote inferring that he may be taking Black voters for granted, Biden replied, “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t Black.”
Biden is now apologizing.
According to The Daily Beast, Biden said on a call on Friday (May 22) afternoon with the Black Chamber of Commerce, “I should not have been so cavalier. I’ve never, never, ever taken the African-American community for granted. I shouldn't have been such a wise guy.”
Symone Sanders, senior advisor for the Biden campaign, tweeted, “The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”
Several Black Republicans have used the gaffe as an opportunity to further criticize Biden. Michigan Senate candidate, John James, who spent the day yesterday, touring a Ford plant in Michigan with President Trump said he felt some kind of way about Biden calling out his “blackness.”
“You challenging me and millions of other people out there on their blackness, descendants of slaves, from you is some seriously condescending, out of touch bullcrap," said James in a video on Twitter.
See the controversial clip of Charlamagne with Joe Biden, below:
You can also watch the full 18-minute video, here.
