Ava Duvernay’s Response To Ivanka Trump’s Bible Tweet For Protestors Is All of Us

As the nation continues to reel from protests around the country in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to offer a bible verse.
However, filmmaker Ava Duvernay didn’t think much of her post.
The president’s daughter posted a verse from the Second Book of Kings that refers to healing:
“This is what the Lord said: I have heard your prayer and seen your tears. I will heal you.” (2 Kings 20:5)
But it didn’t go over well as Duvernay posted a photo of actor Chadwick Boseman looking at another individual with a sharply cynical expression.
Others made it clear that Trump had picked the exact wrong verse to use in a situation like this.
Duvernay, who’s Emmy-winning series “When They See Us” was released on Netflix a year ago, has been outspoken on the death of Floyd and police violence against Blacks in general. She has also been critical of the president for his behavior in the face of all that has happened.
George Floyd died on Memorial day in Minneapolis as white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than seven minutes. Chauvin has been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.
The three other officers, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng, and Tou Thao, have also been fired in connection to Floyd’s death but yet to be arrested bring the nation to be engulfed in flames, rallies, rebellions, and protests for more than five nights.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday (May 31) that the state's attorney general, Keith Ellison, will take the lead in any prosecutions related to the death of George Floyd.
According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Walz's decision to have Ellison take the lead comes after requests from activists, some City Council members and a civil rights group.
Ellison confirmed the news via Twitter, writing, "It is with a large degree of humility and a great seriousness, I accept for my office the responsibility for leadership on this critical case involving the killing of George Floyd."
He continued, "We are going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case."
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo Credits: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images
