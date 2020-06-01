JR Smith Kicks White Man Smashed Truck Window During George Floyd Protests

JR Smith, former Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player, was seen in a video obtained by TMZ Sports on Sunday (May 31) beating up a man who allegedly damaged his vehicle in the middle of the Los Angeles protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

After the man broke a window on Smith’s vehicle, the footage then shows Smith kicking the man who is on the ground and then punching him when he gets up.

Smith, who was parked in a residential neighborhood far from any locations where the protesting and looting took place, said that he wanted to be clear that his actions were not because the man who damaged his car was white.

"This ain't no hate crime. I ain't got no problem with nobody who ain't got no problem with me. It's a problem with the motherf***ing system. That's it," Smith said.

On Monday (June 1) Smith condemned the unlawful vandalism and looting during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.