JR Smith Kicks White Man Smashed Truck Window During George Floyd Protests

JR Smith, former Cleveland Cavaliers NBA player, was seen in a video obtained by TMZ Sports on Sunday (May 31) beating up a man who allegedly damaged his vehicle in the middle of the Los Angeles protests over the police killing of George Floyd.
After the man broke a window on Smith’s vehicle, the footage then shows Smith kicking the man who is on the ground and then punching him when he gets up.
Smith, who was parked in a residential neighborhood far from any locations where the protesting and looting took place, said that he wanted to be clear that his actions were not because the man who damaged his car was white.
"This ain't no hate crime. I ain't got no problem with nobody who ain't got no problem with me. It's a problem with the motherf***ing system. That's it," Smith said.
On Monday (June 1) Smith condemned the unlawful vandalism and looting during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
“You want to peacefully protest -- a hundred percent, we can do that all day. But once you get to vandalizing people's personal property that has nothing to do with nothing -- and a hundred percent, honestly, I'm the only black guy on my block; I'm the only black person on this corner," he said.
"So for you to randomly just -- thinking you're doing something for the people, the one black person who was able to get out of the situation and move into a nice neighborhood and do all of those things that we aspire to do, you broke that person's window without even knowing. So it's like, people are consistently doing stuff, when you don't even know what you're doing it for or why you're doing it -- out of all the people -- a hundred percent."
Los Angeles has joined one of the 70 plus cities in the United States who have taken to the streets to peacefully protest over the tragic death of George Floyd who died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.
Watch JR Smith’s interview on The Pat McAfee Show below:
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death by police and the subsequent aftermath. For our continuing coverage of the protests nationwide, click here.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
