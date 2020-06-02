Morehouse Student Pulled From Car By Atlanta Police Says He Kept Thinking ‘I Don’t Want To Die’

What should have been a quick trip for a bite to eat became an ordeal for two HBCU students who were tasered and assaulted by Atlanta police on Saturday (May 30) night.

“I don’t want to die is what kept going through my mind,” Messiah Young, 22, told BET.com. “Every time I close my eyes, I’m literally remembering and being pulled back into the moment. I literally try to just erase it."

The case has resulted in six Atlanta police officers being charged with excessive force; five with aggravated assault and two being fired. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made the announcement on Tuesday at a news conference. The officers who were fired have been identified as Investigator Ivory Streeter and Investigator Mark Gardner.

Young, a rising senior at Morehouse College and his girlfriend, 20-year old Taniyah Pilgrim, a fellow rising senior at companion school Spelman College, thought they had time to grab a meal before the city’s 9:00 p.m. curfew. Atlanta was reeling from demonstrations across the city against the death of George Floyd. Instead, the couple got caught in traffic. As they inched through downtown, Young spotted a friend and chatted with him. Police suddenly pulled the friend away and began beating him, Young told BET.com.

Operating on reflex, Young pulled out his cell phone and began recording. The friend is heard on body camera video pleading with police and telling them he didn’t do anything. Young says that’s when a police officer used a baton to smash the driver-side window of Pilgrim’s black Mazda while another yanked open the passenger door. Young is seen in the car with his hands on the steering wheel, which is something he was taught by his family. He says he was being compliant and yet the police, shouting, tugged both young people onto the street, tasering them while Pilgrim screamed and cried. Young’s lawyer claims one policeman also punched the young man multiple times in the back.

"My family is keeping me kind of insulated right now,” said Young, whose parents flew to Atlanta from their hometown of Chicago to be with him. “I’ve honestly had maybe four hours of sleep since this happened on Saturday. I’m interested in watching the video but my parents are keeping me sheltered.”

Young, who is studying business, suffered a chipped bone in his wrist, upper body injuries and 23 stitches in his arm from the encounter. He also spent a day in jail before the Georgia NAACP pushed authorities to drop charges of him fleeing from police and driving with a suspended license.

Young said he is in a lot of pain.

“My wrist, it’s almost all over my body, my ribs, chest, back -- there’s a lot of soreness, a lot of pain,” the young man said. “I literally feel my body aching so it’s kind of tough right now.”

Pilgrim, 20, who is studying psychology, was being evaluated by doctors at a local hospital on Tuesday, said her attorney, Chris Stewart.

"She's going for further medical testing because she was tasered multiple times and has injuries from being slammed directly onto the ground and we're still waiting to see the results," Stewart said.

"She's hanging in there," he added about Pilgrim. "They're both outstanding, tough kids and I think what has helped get them through this is their relationship. In a meeting, you'll find them sitting close. They support each other."

Pilgrim, who is originally from San Antonio, is staying with an aunt and uncle because her parents are in the U.S. military and stationed in Kuwait. Her family members did not respond to a request for an interview.

“She is a trooper and I commend her to the highest extent,” Young said. “I might have been dead if she wasn’t there. Mentally, she’s just kind of removed.”