George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: ‘I Miss Him’

While the world is mourning the senseless killing of George Floyd, no one is more affected than his family.

Now, for the first time, his 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd is speaking out.



Alongside her mother, Roxie Washington, Gianna sat down with Good Morning America on June 3.



"What do you want people to know?" she was asked by ABC's Eva Pilgrim.

"Kinda that I miss him," Gianna quietly responded.



Roxie said while Gianna doesn’t know exactly how her father died, she is aware people know her father’s name, "She said, 'I hear them. I hear them saying my daddy's name.' She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe.”



Gianna also said she wants to be a doctor when she grows up because she wants to “take care of people.”



Watch the interview below:

