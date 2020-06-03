George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter Speaks Out: ‘I Miss Him’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
While the world is mourning the senseless killing of George Floyd, no one is more affected than his family.
Now, for the first time, his 6-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd is speaking out.
Alongside her mother, Roxie Washington, Gianna sat down with Good Morning America on June 3.
"What do you want people to know?" she was asked by ABC's Eva Pilgrim.
"Kinda that I miss him," Gianna quietly responded.
Roxie said while Gianna doesn’t know exactly how her father died, she is aware people know her father’s name, "She said, 'I hear them. I hear them saying my daddy's name.' She doesn't know what happened. I told her that her dad died because he couldn't breathe.”
Gianna also said she wants to be a doctor when she grows up because she wants to “take care of people.”
Watch the interview below:
RELATED: Jay-Z Calls Minnesota Governor Over George Floyd
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson and longtime friend of Floyd, posted a video of Gianna on his shoulders with her saying, “Dad changed the world!”
Derek Chauvin, the officer who held his knee of Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes and killed him, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng are the three other officers who have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department but not arrested or charged.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
