Jay-Z Calls Minnesota’s Governor To Weigh In On Justice For George Floyd

During a press conference on Sunday (May 31), Minnesota governor Tim Walz revealed that music mogul Jay-Z called to urge him to pursue full justice for George Floyd.
“I received a call last night — to understand how big this was — from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served,” Walz said from the podium.
Walz continued: “It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a Black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here.”
Gov. Tim Walz gets call from Jay-Z. "Not international performer, but dad," said Walz. He stressed to Walz the need for justice. pic.twitter.com/8fjGSm0IRa— Timothy Blotz (@TimBlotzFOX9) May 31, 2020
The only officer charged in Floyd’s death was Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. He faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, the other officers involved in the arrest of an unarmed and handcuffed Floyd have not been charged with a crime.
On Saturday, Beyoncé posted an Instagram video also demanding justice for Floyd.
“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition,” Beyoncé wrote.
(Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
