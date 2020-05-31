Jay-Z Calls Minnesota’s Governor To Weigh In On Justice For George Floyd

attends Shawn "JAY Z" Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV's announcement of a documentary event series on Kalief Browder on October 6, 2016 in New York City.

Jay-Z Calls Minnesota’s Governor To Weigh In On Justice For George Floyd

Gov. Tim Walz reveals what the music icon said.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

During a press conference on Sunday (May 31), Minnesota governor Tim Walz revealed that music mogul Jay-Z called to urge him to pursue full justice for George Floyd.

“I received a call last night — to understand how big this was — from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served,” Walz said from the podium.

Walz continued: “It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a Black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here.”

The only officer charged in Floyd’s death was Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. He faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. However, the other officers involved in the arrest of an unarmed and handcuffed Floyd have not been charged with a crime.

RELATED: Twitter Flags Trump Tweet Inciting Violence Against Minneapolis Protestors

On Saturday, Beyoncé posted an Instagram video also demanding justice for Floyd.

“If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition,” Beyoncé wrote.


BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.

(Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news