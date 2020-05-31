Jay-Z Calls Minnesota’s Governor To Weigh In On Justice For George Floyd

During a press conference on Sunday (May 31), Minnesota governor Tim Walz revealed that music mogul Jay-Z called to urge him to pursue full justice for George Floyd.

“I received a call last night — to understand how big this was — from Jay-Z. Not international performer but dad stressing to me that justice needs to be served,” Walz said from the podium.

Walz continued: “It was so incredibly human… It was a dad, and I think quite honestly a Black man whose visceral pain of this that he knew. His words summarized that justice needs to be served here.”