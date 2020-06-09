Joe Biden Meets George Floyd’s Family Ahead Of Funeral

Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said the meeting lasted for more than an hour. “He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” said Crump in a Twitter message after the meeting.

Biden, along with his wife, Jill, sat with the family at a popular Black-owned restaurant in Houston prior to his memorial service and talked with them about their loss and grief as the group dined together.

Once the meeting was finished, Biden stayed at the restaurant to record an interview with CBS News and commented on the impact that Floyd’s death is having.

“I think what’s happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberties, civil rights and just treating people with dignity” said the former vice president. But he also said he disagrees with defunding the police, which many demonstrators and activists have called for over the past several days.

“No, I don’t support defunding the police, I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and in fact are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community,” said Biden.

