Joe Biden Meets George Floyd’s Family Ahead Of Funeral

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly met with members of George Floyd’s family on Monday (June 8).
Biden, along with his wife, Jill, sat with the family at a popular Black-owned restaurant in Houston prior to his memorial service and talked with them about their loss and grief as the group dined together.
Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said the meeting lasted for more than an hour. “He listened, heard their pain, and shared in their woe. That compassion meant the world to this grieving family,” said Crump in a Twitter message after the meeting.
Once the meeting was finished, Biden stayed at the restaurant to record an interview with CBS News and commented on the impact that Floyd’s death is having.
“I think what’s happened here is one of those great inflection points in American history, for real, in terms of civil liberties, civil rights and just treating people with dignity” said the former vice president. But he also said he disagrees with defunding the police, which many demonstrators and activists have called for over the past several days.
“No, I don’t support defunding the police, I support conditioning federal aid to police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency and honorableness and in fact are able to demonstrate they can protect the community and everybody in the community,” said Biden.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo Credit: CBS News/Screengrab
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS