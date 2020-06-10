Cop Involved In George Floyd’s Killing Has Been Released On Bail

One of the officers charged with aiding and abetting Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd is reportedly out of jail after posting a $750,000 bail.

According to Hennepin County Jail records obtained by TMZ, Thomas Lane was conditionally released on bond Wednesday (June 10). His attorney, Earl Gray, would only say, “It’s pretty good news” when asked about how his client raised the money needed for release.

RELATED: Attorney For Former Officer Involved In Killing George Floyd Blames Witnesses For Not Doing More To Help

Lane’s family sought donations via a website for his legal defense after he and two other ex-cops, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting and second-degree manslaughter.

Lane faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison if convicted. His attorney claims Lane did everything he could to help George Floyd. Lane’s family agreed, saying that Lane suggested rolling Floyd on his side, which Derek Chauvin – the officer who knelt on the 46-year-old’s neck for more than eight minutes, resulting in his death – refused to do.

Lane assisted in pinning down Floyd, according to video of the horrific incident.

Floyd’s death has sparked international outrage and demands for justice, with millions taking to the streets in protest over the last two weeks. His funeral was held in Houston on Tuesday (June 9).