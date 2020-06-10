Former Nightclub Worker Says George Floyd and Derek Chauvin Had Beef At Work

The world joined George Floyd’s family and friends yesterday to say a final farewell to who has sparked protests around the world with a triumphant, three-hour long homegoing service in Houston.

The 46-year old unarmed Black man was killed while being arrested on Memorial Day after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin used his knee to subdue Floyd, applying pressure for nearly nine minutes.

It has been previously reported that Floyd and Chauvin worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub in Minneapolis. Floyd worked as one of several bouncers inside the club while Chauvin sat in his squad car outside to monitor activities.

CBS News reports that a former coworker of the club confirms that not only did the two men work there at the same time, but they actually knew each other and had issues.

David Pinney told CBS News Chief Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues that the two men knew each other pretty well and “bumped heads” in the past.

"It has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons, which was an issue," Pinney explained, establishing a previous connection between the two.

Chauvin, 44, is currently in jail and facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Circuit Court Judge Jeannice Reding agreed to raise his bail on Monday (June 8) from $1 million to $1.25 million without conditions, and from $750,000 to $1 million with conditions. Bail without conditions means the defendant is only required to show up for court appearances and comply with judges orders, but other legal movements and behaviors are not restricted.

Maya Santamaria, owner of El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, was interviewed during CBS News during the "Justice for All" special on Tuesday evening and said that she believes Chauvin had issues with Black people.

"I think he was afraid and intimidated," Santamaria said.

Watch more of the interview here: