Atlanta Police Seek White Woman Seen Burning Down Wendy’s After Rayshard Brooks’ Killing

Written by BET Staff

People are still reeling from the deaths of several unarmed Black people over the last few months and now a new name has been added to the list of police killings. On June 13, protesters took to the streets over the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. The 27-year-old was shot and killed by an officer outside of a Wendy’s in Atlanta on Friday, June 12.



The fast food restaurant was set on fire and now police are searching for a suspect.



On June 14, the Atlanta Police Department shared a photo of a masked woman, who appears to be white. The caption read, “@StopCrimeATL is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue.”



See below:



@StopCrimeATL is offering a $10,000 reward for information on the individuals responsible for starting a fire that led to the destruction of a Wendy’s restaurant at 125 University Avenue. Call 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information online at https://t.co/aS17unWjQi. pic.twitter.com/GsVaka56xT — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 14, 2020

Atlanta police also linked to a video of the alleged white woman appearing to try to burn down the Wendy’s. A man can be heard saying in the video, “Look at this white girl. Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy’s. This wasn’t us.”

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

Rayshard Brooks was reportedly shot and killed by police on Friday (June 12) during a struggle with officers in a Wendy’s drive-thru line. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, the incident began at around 10:30 p.m. outside the fast food chain on University Avenue. Officers were then called to the restaurant after receiving a complaint about a man asleep in his vehicle, which forced other customers to go around his car. The 27-year-old was subsequently given a field sobriety test, which GBI claims he failed. “After failing the test, the officers attempted to place the male subject into custody,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. “During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser.”

Police then claim Brooks managed to take the Taser away from an officer before running away, pointing the Taser at officers and then ultimately being shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital and later died. Erika Shields, Atlanta’s Police chief, resigned and the officer who shot Brooks, Garrett Rolfe, was fired within 24 hours of the shooting.



Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney, said “that a decision on whether to bring charges could come around Wednesday,” according to CNN. BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s deaths in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.