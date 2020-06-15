Black Lives Matter Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Found Dead After Tweeting About Being Attacked

Oluwatoyin "Toyin" Salau, a prominent Black Lives Matter activist in Tallahassee, Florida, has been found dead after a suspected homicide, Tallahassee Police Department has confirmed. She was 19 years old.

WCTV reports that Salau went missing a week ago, and was reportedly the victim of a double murder. A suspect, Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested for both murders. The other victim was 75-year-old Victoria Sims, according to TPD.

Salau was a vocal activist and had appeared on several videos of the protests at the Tallahassee State Capitol. She was last seen on June 6. Before she went missing, Salau posted several tweets about being followed and attacked: