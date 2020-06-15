Widow And Family Of Rayshard Brooks Hold Emotional Press Conference

The family of Rayshard Brooks, the 27-year-old Black man who was killed by an Atlanta police officer, in a Wendy’s drive through, became extremely emotional during a press conference on Monday (June 15), expressing shock and grief that one the many incidents of Black men being killed by law enforcement has landed at their front door.



In a press conference on Monday, June 15, Brooks’ widow, Tomika Miller, along with several members of the Brooks family including his 13-year old stepson, Mekhai, daughters Memory, Dream and Blessing, whose eighth birthday was on the day after her father was killed, spoke to the press. Miller provided her reactions to the shooting and insight to the man she refers to as her “best friend.”

“There is no justice that can ever make me feel happy about what has been done. I can tell my daughter oh he’s coming to take you skating or swimming lessons. It’s just going to be a long time before I heal and this family heals.

“I just want to thank everybody for all the protests, love and support you guys have done. Words can’t explain how grateful I am for everything. Even though I can’t bring my husband back, I know he’s down smiling because his name will forever be remembered,” said Miller. She also asked that those protesting for justice in her husband’s name continue to do so peacefully.

“We want to keep his name positive and great,” she said.

A number of other family members spoke at the press conference trying to explain the hurt, anger, trauma and frustration they all feel, demanding for justice. Family members soon became so overcome with grief that they had to be ushered from the room.

“No matter what the different points of view are about his death, we must all agree to one fact --- he was killed by the Atlanta Police Department. The fact that someone’s cousin, brother, uncle, nephew, father, companion and friend is no longer in this world. The trust that we had with the police force is broken, and the only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and drastic change with the police department,” said his cousin, Tiara Brooks, who ended by asking how many more protests will it take to ensure an end to excessive use of force by police.