Black Teen Quits Job At Publix After He’s Told He Couldn’t Wear Black Lives Matter Face Covering

A supermarket employee in Florida says he quit working for Publix when he was told he could not wear a Black Lives Matter protective mask.

Quentin Desamours, 18, who worked at a Publix store in Lehigh Acres, told the Fort Myers News-Press that he had only worked there for a month and a half before he left his job. He had attended a protest rally in Fort Myers a day prior and came into work with the mask, which had the letters “BLM” representing the slogan, on it.

When he clocked in, an assistant manager reportedly pulled him to the side to talk. "He told me that I was endangering myself and everybody else who worked there,” said Desamours. “Then he said he couldn't have me out on the floor with that mask on.”

Feeling that he was left with no choice, he left the location and then called back to inform store managers that he would not be back.

"We have to make people uncomfortable to get change,” said Desamours.