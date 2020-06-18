Witnesses to Rayshard Brooks Shooting Called What They Saw 'Awful'

Two Black men traveling from Memphis to Atlanta to produce hip hop music say that instead of dropping beats, they witnessed the death of Rayshard Brooks at the hands of a police officer. Now, all they want to do is help his family get justice.

“We weren’t in the lot three minutes before it occurred,” said Michael Perkins, who was with his friend Melvin Evans in the drive-thru line at the Wendy’s restaurant where Brooks was confronted by police. “We were the last car in line. When I seen [sic] him running, I heard the tasers. When I heard the shots, my first reaction was to duck.”

Perkins and Evans said at a Thursday (June 18) press conference that they were in Atlanta to shoot a music video with rapper Pastor Troy and had just arrived in town. They left the studio where they intended to lay some music tracks when they decided to get some food and that’s when they saw Brooks’ fatal encounter.



Evans was driving a white Chevy Trailblazer with his girlfriend in the front seat and Perkins says he was riding in the back passenger seat. They heard three shots ring out, one of which struck his vehicle. The car’s occupants were frightened and argued briefly about hurrying out of the lot, but Evans decided against it.

“I said I’m not fixing to go nowhere with guns shooting,” he said. “They’d probably think we were using the truck to hit them.”

Watch Michael Perkins and Melvin Evans speak about their encounter below