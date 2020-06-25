Sacramento ‘Karen’ Punched In The Face After Using Racial Slur

It was a part of a challenge to call a Black woman the n-word.

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Another “Karen” has gone viral after she dared to taunt a Black woman in Sacramento, and got a response she probably wasn’t expecting.

Nicknamed “Sacramento Karen” she accepted a challenge to call a Black woman the n-word, in a convenience store. As the back and forth grew more heated, the Black woman told “Karen” that if she called her the n-word again, the outcome would be ugly. 

Karen proceeded to use the racial slur again, and got a few brutal punches to the face after she had been warned. 

“Sacramento Karen” comes after “Officer Karen” went viral for dramatically crying because she had anxiety about taking food at a McDonald’s drive thru. 

Videos of entitled, obnoxious middle-aged white women demanding to speak to managers or police have been going viral lately, sparking the hashtag #KarensGoneWild. “Sacramento Karen” is the latest to be added to the list. 

(Photo courtesy of Twitter)

