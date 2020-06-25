Sacramento ‘Karen’ Punched In The Face After Using Racial Slur

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Another “Karen” has gone viral after she dared to taunt a Black woman in Sacramento, and got a response she probably wasn’t expecting.
Nicknamed “Sacramento Karen” she accepted a challenge to call a Black woman the n-word, in a convenience store. As the back and forth grew more heated, the Black woman told “Karen” that if she called her the n-word again, the outcome would be ugly.
Karen proceeded to use the racial slur again, and got a few brutal punches to the face after she had been warned.
“Sacramento Karen” comes after “Officer Karen” went viral for dramatically crying because she had anxiety about taking food at a McDonald’s drive thru.
Videos of entitled, obnoxious middle-aged white women demanding to speak to managers or police have been going viral lately, sparking the hashtag #KarensGoneWild. “Sacramento Karen” is the latest to be added to the list.
(Photo courtesy of Twitter)
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
