Peaceful Elijah McClain Violin Vigil Broken Up By Cops In Riot Gear

Demonstrators in Aurora, Colorado, staging a violin vigil in memory of Elijah McClain, who was killed by police last year, were met with an intense police presence and pepper spray on Saturday (June 27).

McClain, himself a violinist, was remembered by the group of fellow violinists at Aurora’s Municipal Center who were simply playing medleys of songs in his honor.

The event “was a peaceful protest, with people carrying violins and cellos, playing in honor of Elijah McClain," Joy Adams, a cellist who came from Boulder to participate, told Violinist.com. "There were children in the crowd, musicians playing, people holding candles and roses and sitting on the ground...We were playing Pachelbel's Canon, and the police went nuts -- beating people with batons and spraying tear gas in their faces."

As the vigil proceeded, police arrived in riot gear, commanding attendees to disperse, according to the Aurora Sentinel. That’s when chaos ensued.