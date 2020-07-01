Target Customer Berates Employee With ‘All Lives Matter’ Rant Caught On Video

A Target logo is seen at a store in Sunnyvale, California, United States on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping season has begun in the U.S. Target Corporation to Webcast 3rd quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. (Photo by Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto)

Target Customer Berates Employee With ‘All Lives Matter’ Rant Caught On Video

The employee was wearing a Black Lives Matter mask and the woman went on a victimization tirade.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Madison J. Gray

A Target store employee found herself in a confrontation with a customer who was offended by a Black Lives Matter mask that she was wearing and demanded that she remove it.

The employee identified only as “Tana” for fear of retribution said she has worked as a barista at the Starbucks inside the store located at Selden, Long Island since February. She had been wearing a Black Lives Matter mask with a fist drawn on it for about three weeks. Target requires employees to wear masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and does not dictate what designs are allowed on them.

Tana said the customer was being helped by another employee last Thursday (June 25), when she asked, “you do know all lives matter, right?” She responded that she did, but told her that all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter, which is the underlying theme of the slogan. 

"She then said my mask was offending her and I needed to take it the f--- off my face," Tana told NBC News. "I was telling her I am allowed to wear this mask, the CEO of Target is all about the Black Lives Matter movement."

The customer retorted that her ancestors were victims of the Nazi holocaust, which she said was “worse than slavery” and told Tana to “educate herself” and began screaming the employee was “racist against white people.” A security guard approached and warned her that if she did not calm down police would be called.

The customer responded to the guard, who is Black: "Do you want more police brutality to come? Because they will come."

An Instagram video shows the offended customer being asked to leave the store, being told by security, “you can't disturb business, that's why you're removed."

View this post on Instagram

BARI SLAVIN. LONG ISLAND, NY. The back story I'm a employee at a target location & while I was working I was confronted for the mask I was wearing it said "BLACK LIVES MATTER" with a picture of a fist next to it. She started by saying "you know all lives matter right?" I then agreed and said "all lives cant matter till black lives matter." She then told me my mask offends her and that I needed to "take it the fuck off my face". I told her "no that i am allowed to wear my mask & it's my freedom of speech." It continues with her screaming through the store saying her "ancestors were in the holocaust and that I should educate myself because it's worse the slavery." Telling me "boo-hoo black lives suck". I told her "ma'am you are entitled to your opinion have a nice day", she then continued with "it's not a opinion it's a fucking fact bitch" screaming vile hate. That I am "racist against white people and that the only reason everybody is doing this is because of Clint floyd in the street" I then said louder but calm "his name is GEORGE FLOYD and this isnt just the effect of one black man dying it's the cause & effect of millions of black men, women & children dying without a second thought by the hands of police brutality." Other staff then noticed and stepped in. My managers were then taking me away and security was then telling her to leave that her business was no longer wanted back for causing a disturbance & much more. Security then ask the women again to leave the store or else they will have to call the police, she then started screaming racist comments at our security guard saying "you want more police brutality to come ?". My shift was ending already a few minutes after so I was leaving, my boyfriend then was parked on the side of my job when I see the women recording herself saying shes going back inside target to record faces etc. So I ran in before she could and I called for security. This is where it now begins, your brought up to speed we are outside it was only one of ours guards asking her to leave so to make sure nothing happens I stayed till another Team lead or security was there just incase she did anything. #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by 👑 (@tattoo_tana_) on

Although she kept arguing with security, she did leave, but when Tana finished her shift and went to meet her boyfriend outside, who was picking her up, she saw the woman trying to go back into the store, saying she wanted to return to “record faces.”

No charges or arrests were reported against the woman. Suffolk County police told NBC News the incident was under investigation. But Target issued a statement that said the company stood with Tana. 

”We want everyone who shops and works at Target to feel welcomed and respected,” a Target spokeswoman said. “Based on a situation that escalated at our Selden, New York, store on June 25, we asked a guest to leave the premises.”

Photo Credit: Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news