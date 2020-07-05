Third Cop Charged In George Floyd Killing Is Out Of Jail

The third fired Minneapolis police officer who was charged in the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd has now been released from jail.

Tou Thao, 34, was released from Hennepin County jail a little after 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 4) after he posted a $750,000 bond, according to Star Tribune. He was charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.

A court date has been set for the former MPD officer at 9 a.m. on September 11.

Two other fired officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who are facing the same charges as Thao was released on bond in mid-June and early July. It is not clear from where the three officers secured the funds to post their bonds.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes is the only officer still in custody at Oak Park Heights prison on a $1.25 million bail. He has been charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder.

Chauvin’s charges were upgraded from his initial charge of third-degree murder in early June thanks to the help of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

