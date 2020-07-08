Black Bird Watcher Won’t Help Prosecute Amy Cooper

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced on Monday (July 6) that Amy Cooper faces charges for making a false report to police. The woman went viral after calling the cops on a Black bird watcher, in Central Park this past May.



However, there is one person who will not assist with prosecuting her -- the man in the video, Christian Cooper.



Christian told The New York Times, “On the one hand, she’s already paid a steep price. That’s not enough of a deterrent to others? Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”



He continued, “So if the DA feels the need to pursue charges, he should pursue charges. But he can do that without me.”



It’s not clear how Christian’s refusal to cooperate will affect the case.



On May 25, Cooper, who was walking her dog off his leash in Central Park, encountered Christian Cooper, who is not related to him. He asked her to leash her dog and she refused. Christian began filming the encounter, which turned ugly when Ms. Cooper called the police and screamed that “an African-American man” was threatening her life.

Amy has been fired from her job, according to the New York Post, and briefly had her cocker spaniel taken back by the shelter from where it was adopted. The dog has since been returned.

See video of the incident below: