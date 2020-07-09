'Black Lives Matter’ Mural Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In NYC

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
New York City’s Trump Tower is the latest location to receive a painting of the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Thursday (July 9).
According to The New York Times, the city’s Department of Transportation workers started painting in the letters on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan today.
When news about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans for the painting were announced, Trump as he went on a brief Twitter rant on July 1, posting that the “Black Lives Matter” sign would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue,” and “further antagonize New York’s Finest.”
The President also referred to the “Black Lives Matter” mural as a symbol of hate.
“The president is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” said Julia Arredondo, a spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, in a statement on Thursday (June 25). “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”
Reverend Al Sharpton joined Mayor de Blasio in front of Trump Tower today along with a crowd of demonstrators who were chanting “No Justice, No Peace.”
“Our city isn’t just painting words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message. #BlackLivesMatter,” Mayor de Blasio tweeted.
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
