'Black Lives Matter’ Mural Painted In Front Of Trump Tower In NYC

New York City’s Trump Tower is the latest location to receive a painting of the “Black Lives Matter” mural on Thursday (July 9).

According to The New York Times, the city’s Department of Transportation workers started painting in the letters on Fifth Avenue, between 56th and 57th Streets in Manhattan today.

When news about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans for the painting were announced, Trump as he went on a brief Twitter rant on July 1, posting that the “Black Lives Matter” sign would be “denigrating this luxury Avenue,” and “further antagonize New York’s Finest.”

The President also referred to the “Black Lives Matter” mural as a symbol of hate.