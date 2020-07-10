Community Rallies After Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced

Police in Oak Park, Illinois are investigating the defacing of a Black Lives Matter mural that was installed in June, leaving city officials and artists to figure out how to restore it.

The mural was discovered vandalized on Wednesday (July 8) to read “All Lives Matter,” reports Chicago station WLS and street crews were working to clean it through the day.

"To see it vandalized, defaced this way, it's shameful," Oak Park Area Arts Council Executive Director Camille Wilson White told the station.

The mural in the suburban Chicago community was created over the course of two days about two weeks ago and was made to be more colorful than other murals around the nation to reflect the suburban town’s diversity. But vandals painted “all lives matter” over the messaging.