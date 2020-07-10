Community Rallies After Black Lives Matter Mural Defaced

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Police in Oak Park, Illinois are investigating the defacing of a Black Lives Matter mural that was installed in June, leaving city officials and artists to figure out how to restore it.
The mural was discovered vandalized on Wednesday (July 8) to read “All Lives Matter,” reports Chicago station WLS and street crews were working to clean it through the day.
"To see it vandalized, defaced this way, it's shameful," Oak Park Area Arts Council Executive Director Camille Wilson White told the station.
The mural in the suburban Chicago community was created over the course of two days about two weeks ago and was made to be more colorful than other murals around the nation to reflect the suburban town’s diversity. But vandals painted “all lives matter” over the messaging.
But locals blasted the act of defacing it and now want to make it even better than it was in the beginning. Supporters put chalk art around the mural to reflect its message.
“Black Lives Matter is not just a movement," mural designer Franka Huanchicay, told WLS. "It's not just a political statement, but it is just about people."
Oak Park police have not yet made any arrests in the matter and city workers power washed the vandalism to remove it, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Photo Screengrab/WLS
